ROME, July 17 Italy's central bank on Friday hiked its growth forecast for this year and 2016, saying expansive monetary policy across Europe and a pick-up in investments would help keep the euro zone's third-largest economy heading out of a three-year recession.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy projected growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016, hiking previous forecasts of 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent rises, respectively.

The new forecasts, which bring the central bank in line with the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, are a positive sign for the premier, whose approval ratings have dropped lately as he has forged ahead with a number of measures aimed at improving the country's lacklustre economy.

Still, the upward growth revisions are primarily the result of external factors, rather than domestic moves, the central bank said. It pointed to lower oil prices, a weaker euro and "a more positive evolution of the external context, in large part attributable to the effects of monetary policy".

The Bank of Italy also said any heightened uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone posed some risk to Italy: there would be a "rather modest" direct impact on financial and trade links, but there could be "a negative effect on capital markets", it said.

Italy posted its first quarterly growth in three years in the first three months of 2015. According to the new forecasts, the economy should recover about a quarter of what it lost during the global financial and economic crisis by the end of 2016, the bank said.

The bank also raised its inflation forecast, projecting consumer prices would rise 0.2 percent this year, having said in January it expected the rate to drop 0.2 percent. Prices should rise 1.1 percent in 2016, it said.

Turning to unemployment, the central bank said the jobless rate was expected to fall to 11.9 percent in 2016 from 12.6 percent in 2014.

The bank said it was too difficult to calculate the possible benefits from recent changes to Italy's labour laws -- a package dubbed "Jobs Act" by the premier.

However, it welcomed a new measure that reduces the difference between how much it costs a business to employ workers and those workers' take-home pay. The move is likely to increase employment, the bank said.

The central bank's forecasts are slightly more optimistic than those given by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

