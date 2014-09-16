* Renzi defends reform programme in parliament
* Promises to pass comprehensive package in next three years
* Italy doubts about promised reforms are rising
* Italy economy may contract this year - economy minister
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Sept 16 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said
on Tuesday he would force through changes to Italy's labour laws
with special emergency measures if parliament dragged its feet,
and rejected criticism his government was moving too slowly with
its reform agenda.
Renzi, under growing pressure to back his promises with
action, said that reforms to an unjust labour system that
divided Italian workers into "first division" and "second
division" categories would be at the heart of the programme.
He said the government would work with parliament to cut
through the thicket of regulations covering employment as long
as the reforms could be passed soon enough but indicated it
could also push through a special decree of its own.
"Otherwise, we are ready to intervene with emergency
measures, because when it comes to jobs, we can't waste another
second," he said in parliament.
With youth unemployment running close to its highest level
since the 1970s at around 43 percent and the economy in its
third recession since 2008, stimulating job creation is an
urgent priority for Renzi, who has promised a sweeping "Jobs
Act" in the coming months.
The grim climate he faces was underlined on Tuesday by
forecasts from employers' lobby group Confindustria, which
forecast the economy would contract by 0.4 percent this year,
matching a forecast on Monday by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
Confindustria forecast Italy's huge public debt would climb
to 137 percent of economic output this year. That is almost 25
points higher than the forecast of 112.6 percent for this year
when Mario Monti became prime minister in 2011.
On the heels of these forecasts, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Tuesday that gross domestic product "might be
negative" this year, adding that the country may be able to
negotiate with the European Union to slow its deficit
reduction.
Renzi, who has promised spending cuts of around 20 billion
euros next year to ensure Italy respects EU budget rules, said
the next budget planning document, due next month, would contain
resources to simplify and reinforce welfare measures for workers
who lost their jobs. At the same time, he said, the government
would cut payroll costs for companies.
The address to parliament came in response to growing
criticism that Renzi's government had made little progress with
the reforms it promised when it came to office in February.
However he offered few specifics in a speech of just under an
hour. Renato Brunetta, floor leader of Silvio Berlusconi's
opposition Forza Italia party, said Renzi had offered no more
than "empty words and hot air".
INSECURE
Successive Italian governments have promised to reform a
labour market that guarantees extensive rights to workers on
full-time, open-ended contracts but leaves an increasing number
in insecure, temporary jobs with little protection.
Renzi offered little detail about the labour reforms he is
proposing but he has been careful to avoid a battle over the
symbolic issue of Article 18 of the labour code, which protects
workers in larger companies from unfair dismissal.
The actual significance of Article 18 is much disputed, with
many economists pointing out that it affects no more than a few
thousand workers every year. But it has become a totemic issue
both for unions concerned about worker rights and for
centre-right politicians who see it as a symbol of the
inefficiencies of the labour market in Italy.
Implicitly rejecting criticisms that the government had
focused too much on constitutional reforms rather than measures
to revive the economy, Renzi said change had to come on a broad
front.
"Either we get all the reforms done together or we won't get
past the snail's pace that has stopped us growing for 20 years,"
he said.
Renzi said the government would push on with constitutional
reforms aimed at making government more efficient, reshaping the
electoral law and overhauling a justice system blamed for
chronic delays and uncertainty.
