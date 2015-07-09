ROME, July 9 Italy's Economy Ministry on
Thursday named Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, formerly London-based
Chief European Economist for the Japanese banking group Mizuho
International, as its new chief economist.
Barbieri will be responsible for drawing up the Treasury's
economic and financial forecasting documents which underpin the
government's budget policies, and liaising with EU economic
institutions, the ministry said in a statement.
He studied economics at Milan's Bocconi University and New
York University before taking senior positions as an economist
at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and
most recently Mizuho.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)