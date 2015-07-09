ROME, July 9 Italy's Economy Ministry on Thursday named Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, formerly London-based Chief European Economist for the Japanese banking group Mizuho International, as its new chief economist.

Barbieri will be responsible for drawing up the Treasury's economic and financial forecasting documents which underpin the government's budget policies, and liaising with EU economic institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

He studied economics at Milan's Bocconi University and New York University before taking senior positions as an economist at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and most recently Mizuho. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)