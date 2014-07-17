ROME, July 17 Signs of weakening economic growth
have created a more difficult environment for the Italian
government but will not weaken its determination to continue
structural reform measures, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said on Thursday.
"The most recent macroeconomic data, if confirmed, indicate
a delay in the mechanisms for a return to sustained economic
growth in Europe and elsewhere. That is true for our country as
well," Padoan told parliament.
"The margins for government action in this case will be more
restricted," he said but added that the need for decisive reform
action remained unchanged.
"This prospect is necessary for maintaining the difficult
balance between consolidating public finances and supporting
growth and jobs which the government is determined to continue,"
he said.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Isla Binnie)