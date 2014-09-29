ROME, Sept 29 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Monday that European Union rules on debt
reduction should be applied with flexibility to take account of
exceptional circumstances in countries with weak growth such as
Italy.
Padoan told parliament that the so-called "fiscal compact,"
which dictates steep annual adjustments for high-debt countries
like Italy, "was conceived when economic conditions were more
favourable."
Its application should take account of the current
"exceptional" circumstances of economic and price stagnation,
said Padoan, whose country holds the six-month rotating
presidency of the EU.
Padoan also said that while it was right that countries
running budget deficits should make the necessary adjustments,
there should be "more symmetrical pressure" on countries running
surpluses, such as Germany, to adopt more expansionary policies.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)