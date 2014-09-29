ROME, Sept 29 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday that European Union rules on debt reduction should be applied with flexibility to take account of exceptional circumstances in countries with weak growth such as Italy.

Padoan told parliament that the so-called "fiscal compact," which dictates steep annual adjustments for high-debt countries like Italy, "was conceived when economic conditions were more favourable."

Its application should take account of the current "exceptional" circumstances of economic and price stagnation, said Padoan, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU.

Padoan also said that while it was right that countries running budget deficits should make the necessary adjustments, there should be "more symmetrical pressure" on countries running surpluses, such as Germany, to adopt more expansionary policies. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)