* IMF raises Italy 2015 GDP forecast to 0.7 pct from 0.5 pct

* Urges long overdue reform of public services

* Says privatisation progress disappointing, needs accelerating

* Calls for measures to help banks shed bad loans (Adds details, comment, background)

By Gavin Jones

ROME, May 18 The International Monetary Fund raised slightly its forecasts for Italy's economy this year and next on Monday and said Rome should take advantage of favourable external conditions to push through much-needed reforms.

At the end of its annual consultations with Italian authorities the IMF also said progress on privatisations had been "disappointing" and should be accelerated.

The Fund lifted its forecast for Italy's economic growth this year to 0.7 percent, from a 0.5 percent projection made in April, on the back of firmer-than-expected 0.3 percent growth in the first three months.

That would be the first full-year expansion since 2011.

It marginally raised next year's growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.

The IMF's mission chief, Petya Koeva Brooks, said low interest rates, the decline in international oil prices in the past year and the euro's depreciation offered Italy a "window of opportunity" to revive its economy.

"On the policy side a lot of good reforms have been done and are in the pipeline, now the key is to implement them and to see a real change on the ground," she told reporters at a briefing.

Among the most urgent steps needed were overhauling state bureaucracy, cutting public spending and taxes, boosting transparency in public tenders and cutting the thousands of enterprises controlled by local government.

"A wide-ranging reform to raise the efficiency of public services is long overdue," the IMF said in its report.

Repairing the balance sheets of Italian companies and banks after a three-year recession was vital to foster a solid recovery.

Among a range of possible interventions to help banks shed about 350 billion euros ($397.29 billion) of non-performing loans, it suggested a state-backed vehicle could help jump-start a market for bad assets if this were compatible with EU rules on state aid.

The report applauded Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's 15-month old government for efforts to improve the efficiency of the labour market, the banking system and political institutions, but it stressed the need for "deeper" reforms.

A recent labour reform that made firing easier and gave fiscal incentives for hiring permanent workers was "an important start," but more was required in areas such as decentralising contracts and helping people find work, it said.

Taking advantage of improved market conditions to accelerate privatisations would make the economy more efficient and help bring down the public debt, the IMF said.

Koeva Brooks urged Rome to re-instate a previous goal of privatisation revenues worth around 0.7 percent of GDP per year, which the government revised down last month to just 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Editing by Isla Binnie and Susan Fenton)