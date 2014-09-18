* IMF sees Italy GDP at -0.1 pct in 2014, +1.1 pct in 2015
* Says recent data weak, expects downward revisions next
month
* Sees 2014 deficit-GDP at 3.0 pct, debt at 136.4 pct
* Calls for "firm implementation" of Renzi's reform agenda
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Sept 18 Italy's economy will shrink in
2014 for a third year running, while the public debt will
continue to rise, the International Monetary Fund said on
Thursday, calling on Matteo Renzi's government to follow through
on promised reforms.
Gross domestic product will fall this year by 0.1 percent
following declines of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.4 percent in
2012, the IMF said, cutting its previous forecast for growth of
0.3 percent, made at the end of July.
The IMF, whose forecasts on Italy have been consistently too
optimistic in recent years, forecast that next year Rome will
see growth of 1.1 percent - unchanged from its previous estimate
- thanks to an improvement in credit conditions and the effects
of easing measures by the European Central Bank.
However, the IMF mission chief for Italy said Italian data
since the estimates were compiled had been disappointing, so
downward revisions for both this year and 2015 can be expected
when the fund issues its next round of forecasts in October.
"Recent data has been softening and it does point to
downside risks ... we are in the process of revising our
forecasts," Kenneth Kang told reporters in a conference call.
Italian growth has averaged around zero since 2000 and has
reached one percent only once in the past five years.
Italy's public debt, the second highest in the euro zone
after Greece, will rise almost four points to 136.4 percent by
the end of this year from 132.6 percent in 2013, the IMF said in
a report on its annual Article IV consultations with Italy.
It called on Renzi's coalition government to ensure "firm
implementation" of its agenda of reforms to tackle record
unemployment and increase productivity.
Renzi, who took power in February when he ousted his
predecessor Enrico Letta in an internal party coup, is facing
mounting criticism over the slow pace of reforms in areas such
as the judicial system, the public administration and the labour
market.
The IMF estimated that Italy's potential growth rate, the
cruise speed at which the economy can grow without generating
inflation, is now around zero. Kang said the fund expected this
could rise to around 0.5 percent "in the medium term."
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
and Italian employers' association Confindustria both forecast
this week that Italian GDP would contract 0.4 percent this year,
with the OECD projecting growth of 0.1 percent next year and
Confindustria forecasting 0.5 percent expansion.
Despite the weakening economy, Renzi will manage to keep the
fiscal gap just inside European Union limits this year, the IMF
said. It raised its forecast for the budget deficit to 3.0
percent of GDP - bang on the EU's ceiling for the third year in
a row - from a 2.7 percent forecast in April.
The IMF also projected that Italy, which in August saw
consumer prices post an annual decline for the first time since
1959, would avoid an entrenched period of deflation. It said
consumer prices would rise at an average rate of 0.4 percent
this year, accelerating gradually to 1.0 percent in 2015.
