ROME May 18 The International Monetary Fund on
Monday slightly raised its forecasts for Italy's economy this
year and next and said Rome should take advantage of favourable
external conditions to adopt much-needed reforms.
At the end of its annual article IV consultations with
Italian authorities the IMF also said Italy's progress with
privatising state assets had been "disappointing" and should be
accelerated.
The Fund increased its forecast for Italy's gross domestic
product growth this year to 0.7 percent from a 0.5 percent
projection made in April, on the back of firmer-than-expected
0.3 percent quarterly growth in the first three months.
It marginally raised next year's forecast to 1.2 percent
from 1.1 percent previously.
The Fund said repairing the balance sheets of Italy's firms
and banks after a three year recession was vital to foster a
solid recovery and suggested that a state-backed vehicle could
help jump start a market for banks' bad assets.
