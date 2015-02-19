* OECD ups 2016 growth forecast to 1.3 pct from 1.0 pct
* Says forecasts carry downside risks
* Warns market sentiment could turn on Italy
* Calls for broad structural reform, says implementation key
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Feb 19 The Italian economy will grow by
0.6 percent this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development said on Thursday, raising its forecast from an
earlier 0.2 percent prediction made in November.
The latest OECD projection for the euro zone's third largest
but most sluggish economy is in line with those of the
International Monetary Fund, the Italian government and central
bank.
The modest rise in gross domestic product in 2015 would mark
the first year of expansion after a three-year recession. Italy
has not posted a single quarter of growth since the middle of
2011.
The 114-page report on Italy's economy contained a 2015
growth forecast of 0.4 percent, but the OECD's head Angel Gurria
told reporters at a presentation that the most recent
developments had prompted an upward revision.
The Paris-based think-tank raised its forecast for 2016
growth to 1.3 percent from 1.0 percent projected in November.
The recovery will be underpinned by the European Central
Bank's expansionary measures, the depreciation of the euro which
will help exports, the plunge in oil prices, and less
restrictive fiscal policies by the government, the OECD said.
However it added that "risks are to the downside," warning
the ECB's bond-buying programme may fail to revive credit and
"market sentiment could turn against Italy with its history of
low growth and high debt."
On public finances, the OECD trimmed its forecast for
Italy's budget deficit this year to 2.7 percent of gross
domestic product from 2.8 percent, below the EU's 3 percent
ceiling and broadly in line with Rome's 2.6 percent target.
However it said Italy's public debt, the largest in the euro
zone after Greece's, will continue its upward trend, reaching an
all-time record of 133.5 percent of GDP in 2016 from a projected
132.8 percent this year.
The OECD once again recommended that Italy adopt structural
reforms to its labour market and judicial system, increase
competition, simplify legislation and tackle corruption.
If reforms planned by Matteo Renzi's government over the
next two years are fully implemented they could raise GDP by 6
percent in 10 years' time, it said, echoing similar encouraging
estimates made to Mario Monti's technocrat government in 2012.
"In the past, many good reform projects were not
fully implemented, depriving the economy of their full
benefits," the report noted.
For now, the OECD estimated that Italy's potential growth
rate - which estimates the cruise speed the economy can grow at
without generating inflation - stands at just 0.2 percent.
