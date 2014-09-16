ROME, Sept 16 Italy's economy may contract in
2014 for the third consecutive year, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Tuesday, following negative forecasts from
Italy's employers' lobby and the Organisation of Economic Growth
and Development.
With public finances coming under growing pressure due to
the weakening economy, Padoan told state broadcaster RAI in an
interview that Italy might be able to negotiate a slower speed
of deficit reduction with the European Union.
"Gross domestic product might be negative this year," Padoan
said, adding that he expected a recovery in 2015.
Employers' lobby Confindustria and the OECD both forecast
this week that GDP would fall 0.4 percent this year, compared
with the government's most recent official forecast of 0.8
percent growth.
Padoan said the fall in government bond yields would save
Italy 5 billion euros in debt servicing costs in 2014, partly
offsetting the impact of the shrinking economy on public
finances.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)