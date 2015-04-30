ROME, April 30 Italy must act quickly to push through structural reforms because economic conditions which make such reforms easier may already be becoming less favourable, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

"There is a window of favourable market conditions which will not last forever, one could say there are already signs that they are finishing," Padoan said at a conference in Rome.

The economic climate in Europe has been improving in recent months thanks to expansionary policies by the European Central Bank, a depreciation of the euro and a steep fall in oil prices.

"We have to exploit this window of opportunity and make the recovery stronger and more sustained," Padoan said.

