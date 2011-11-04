ROME Nov 4 An Italian junior industry minister
said on Friday he hoped that a bid from France's EDF on
Edison minorities would be at a premium to current market
prices.
Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors
led by regional utility A2A .
The two sides have reached a broad agreement on a
reorganisation of Edison that would give control of Italy's No 2
power generator to the French group.
"It is fair to hope that in these times of weak share prices
there could be... a premium for the minority shareholders of
Edison," Stefano Saglia said on the sidelines of a conference.
Saglia added it was not up to the government to set any such
price but was up to market regulator Consob. "I feel sure Consob
will decide scientifically and conscientiously," he said.
Under Italian law a change of control at a company can
trigger a mandatory bid on the shares of minority investors.
EDF has asked to be exempted from a bid on Edison
minorities.
A2A has said the deal inked between the two sides would have
to be revamped if any bid on Edison minorities was above the
average price of the last 12 months.
