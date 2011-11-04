ROME Nov 4 An Italian junior industry minister said on Friday he hoped that a bid from France's EDF on Edison minorities would be at a premium to current market prices.

Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A .

The two sides have reached a broad agreement on a reorganisation of Edison that would give control of Italy's No 2 power generator to the French group.

"It is fair to hope that in these times of weak share prices there could be... a premium for the minority shareholders of Edison," Stefano Saglia said on the sidelines of a conference.

Saglia added it was not up to the government to set any such price but was up to market regulator Consob. "I feel sure Consob will decide scientifically and conscientiously," he said.

Under Italian law a change of control at a company can trigger a mandatory bid on the shares of minority investors.

EDF has asked to be exempted from a bid on Edison minorities.

A2A has said the deal inked between the two sides would have to be revamped if any bid on Edison minorities was above the average price of the last 12 months. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)