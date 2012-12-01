(Corrects to make clear Senate did not approve the law)
ROME Dec 1 The editor of an Italian newspaper
was re-arrested on Saturday, police said, after he intentionally
violated the terms of his house detention to draw attention to
the issue of press freedom.
Alessandro Sallusti, editor-in-chief of Il Giornale, a
newspaper owned by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, was sentenced to 14 months in September for a
libellous article in 2007, when he was at another newspaper.
His case has become a cause celebre in the media because
parliament had been considering a law that would have toughened
jail sentences and sanctions for journalists convicted of libel.
Sallusti said he intentionally violated the terms of his
house arrest when he left his home to bring attention to
continuing dangers to press freedom.
He said he wanted to make a "political provocation".
He was later returned to house arrest and faces a new trial
for evading custody.
Italian journalists had scheduled a one-day strike last week
but called it off after receiving assurances that the law would
be modified.
