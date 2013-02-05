ROME Feb 4 The head of the centre-left
coalition leading polls three weeks before Italy's parliamentary
election promised on Monday to spend 7.5 billion euros on public
services if elected.
Pier Luigi Bersani made his promise one day after his
conservative rival, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
said he would cut taxes and re-pay a hated housing tax to
Italians.
"My proposal is to invest 7.5 billion euro ($10.17
billion)in investments over three years to rebuild schools and
hospitals and on some environmental projects," Bersani in a
television interview.
Either pledge may prove difficult to fulfil given Italy's
large debt and prolonged recession.
But there is little appetite for more austerity after a year
in which the technocrat government of Mario Monti hiked taxes
and slashed spending in an attempt to ward off a debt crisis
that threatened the euro.
Bersani took aim at Berlusconi's promise.
"I could also get headlines by promising to refund
honeymoons, but I'm don't intend to," the candidate said in an
interview in which he sought to present himself as the 'serious'
candidate in contrast to Berlusconi's colourful style.
Berlusconi's centre-right coalition has 28.6 support versus
the centre-left's 34.7, according to an IPR survey. The gap has
narrowed in recent weeks.
The media mogul resigned as prime minister in November 2011
as Italy's borrowing costs became unsustainable and he was
replaced by economics professor Monti.
Monti is running for a second term as the head of a centrist
coalition polling 14 percent, according to the IPR survey. Monti
has also promised some concessions on tax, a reflection of
widespread fatigue with austerity measures.
Bersani, head of the Democratic Party which forms the
largest bloc in the centre-left coalition, said he would find
funds for the project through cuts to defence and rearranging
existing spending.
The Democratic Party is also battling criticism over a
scandal involving derivatives losses at Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, a bank with which the party is linked.
In the interview Bersani said he thought the case might at
worse turn out to involve false accounting and tax shields as
well as the derivatives losses, and said he supported separating
politics from banking.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Angus MacSwan)