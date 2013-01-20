ROME Jan 20 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
launched his campaign for a second term on Sunday with a speech
calling for deep-rooted reforms to kick start economic growth,
four weeks ahead of a parliamentary election.
"Italy needs radical reforms. Radical reforms for those who
are outside protected interest groups, and for young people who
cannot find work because others are over-protected," the
economist said at the launch of his campaign for the February
24-25 vote.
In an interview with the premier on Sunday, daily Corriere
della Sera said Monti planned to try to modify a labour reform
that was watered down during a lengthy passage through
parliament last year. Monti said only that
nothing had been decided.
In his speech Monti said he would push for a "drastic
reduction" of the number of parliamentarians and a rearrangement
of the Italian state to make it "less onerous". Such reforms
have long had broad cross-party support, but have stalled in
parliament.
The head of a technocrat government appointed in November
2011 to rescue Italy from a Greek-style meltdown with austerity
and reforms, Monti said he would stick to cutting the country's
debt burden but that Italians could look forward to a gradual
reduction in taxes.
The promise came after a week in which support for the
centre-right party of rival Silvio Berlusconi rose two points to
17.7 percent according to a Friday poll by SWG. Berlusconi
repeatedly promised to abolish a much-hated property tax
introduced by Monti to mend Italian public finances.
The event in the northern steel-making town of Dalmine
sought to present the sober economics professor as the man who
could re-establish Italy as a competitive manufacturing country
after years of economic stagnation.
Yet with just 13.7 percent of the vote according to the SWG
poll, Monti's centrist movement will likely need to join a
coalition in order to be part of the next government.
A possible partner is the centre-left coalition led by
Democratic leader Pier Luigi Bersani, which has 33 percent
support.
However, a deep recession, high unemployment and disgust at
a political class marred by years of scandals is also driving
support for the anti-establishment 5 Star movement of comedian
Beppe Grillo, which is now Italy's third largest party but has
yet to be tested in parliament.
Founded in 2009, the citizens' movement proved itself a
force to be reckoned with when it emerged as the single largest
party in regional elections in Sicily in October, seen as a
possible precursor to the February vote.