BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
ROME Nov 10 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party still prefers early elections over a new government, but will make a final decision after consulting with President Giorgio Napolitano, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Thursday.
Napolitano is widely expected to ask former European commissioner Mario Monti to try to form a government of technocrats in the next few days after Berlusconi resigns. .
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"