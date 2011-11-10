ROME Nov 10 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party still prefers early elections over a new government, but will make a final decision after consulting with President Giorgio Napolitano, party secretary Angelino Alfano said on Thursday.

Napolitano is widely expected to ask former European commissioner Mario Monti to try to form a government of technocrats in the next few days after Berlusconi resigns. .

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)