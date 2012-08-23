ROME Aug 23 Italy's main employers' lobby
Confindustria sees the country's economic situation improving
but does not expect growth to return in 2013, its vice president
Fulvio Conti said on Thursday.
"We certainly see an improvement, but it won't lead to
growth in 2013," Conti, who is also chief executive of utility
Enel, said in an interview on RAI 1 radio.
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday that the end of
Italy's economic crisis was in sight, and that the economy was
in a better situation compared to a year ago.
Confindustria has said Italy's economy will probably shrink
by more than 2.4 percent in 2012 and by about 0.3 percent in
2013. It said in June that the euro zone's third-largest economy
had fallen into an "abyss".
The Italian economy contracted for a fourth consecutive
quarter in the second quarter of this year, and a prolonged
recession will further compound the difficulties for Mario
Monti's technocrat government as it grapples with a debt crisis
that threatens the whole euro zone.
