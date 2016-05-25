MILAN May 25 An initial public offering of
Italian air traffic controller ENAV is expected to value the
state-owned group at 1.8-2 billion euros, two sources close to
the deal said, allowing the government to pocket up to 1 billion
euros from the sale.
Italy plans to list as much as 49 percent of ENAV and use
the money to cut its 2.2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) public
debt.
The IPO of ENAV is expected to take place at the beginning
of July. Italy's privatisation push has stalled after the
successful market listing of the post office late last year.
The government is under pressure to meet an ambitious target
of 8 billion euros in proceeds from privatisations this year and
could sell another stake in the post office in coming months.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)