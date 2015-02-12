MILAN Feb 12 Italy is trying to wrap up the
planned sale of a 2 billion euro minority stake in top utility
Enel by end-March, paving the way for more asset
disposals, sources close to the matter said.
The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, last year said
it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of
2014, but postponed the sale because of choppy financial
markets.
Better market conditions in Italy and a welcome period of
political stability following the election of a new president
last month, have convinced government officials that a sale by
the end of March would make sense.
"The Treasury wants to show it can lure foreign investors
and pull off a successful deal," a financial source close to the
matter said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by
James Mackenzie)