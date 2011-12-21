(Corrects to "EBITDA" from "EBIT" throughout)

ROME Dec 21 Italy's state-controlled electricity utility Enel will beat its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target and have "positive" results in 2011, Chief Executive Officer Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

"2011 will end positively, and in some cases we will beat our targets, as is the case for EBITDA," Conti told reporters. "The positive results are thanks to the Green Power unit, and the South American and Eastern European markets. In Italy and Spain, our margins are being maintained." (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)