MILAN Oct 16 Italy said on Tuesday it expected to cut its energy import bill by around 14 billion euros ($18 billion) per year thanks to a new energy plan that envisages, among other things, an increase in domestic hydrocarbon and renewable energy production.

The plan, which was presented to the cabinet by the Industry ministry, sees a reduction of imports to 67 percent of its energy needs from 84 percent.

Italy has some of the highest gas and power prices in Europe and is seeking ways to cut energy costs to allow its businesses to compete.

The cabinet also said it expected to see some 180 billion euros of private investments in the energy sector by 2020, in part supported by incentives.

The cabinet said the aim was to set out details of the new energy strategy targets within about two months.

