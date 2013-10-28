European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
MILAN Oct 28 Italy's energy authority has exempted the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from an obligation to give third parties access to the pipeline, it said in a statement on Monday.
The authority reserved the right to decide differently should a temporary need arise.
Shareholders in the TAP pipeline, which will collect Azeri gas in Turkey and carry it across Greece and Albania before reaching southern Italy, include Norway's Statoil, Swiss company AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Agnieszka Flak)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.