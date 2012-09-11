* Italy aims to double home oil, gas production by 2020

* Measure will save 5 bln euros per year

* Aims to review offshore drilling limit

* New energy strategy eyes 180 bln euros investments

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Sept 11 Italy's plans to double domestic production of oil and gas to slash its energy bill and boost economic growth face stiff headwinds from the kind of chronic red-tape that has left one major project paralysed by 11 years of paper shuffling.

In a draft copy of a new national energy policy, seen by Reuters, the government said it wants to take hydrocarbon output to 14 percent of overall energy needs by 2020 from the present 7 percent, mobilizing investments of around 15 billion euros ($19 billion).

Part of broader energy plans to generate around 180 billion euros of investments to 2020, it is projected to create about 25,000 jobs and save 5 billion euros per year thanks to fewer imports.

"What they're trying to do makes sense, but it's just not feasible because of the permitting maze. Every region has its own rules, every decision ends up in court, it's a total mess," says Davide Tabarelli, head of energy thinktank Nomisma Energia.

Grassroots opposition has left many energy projects high and dry. Mario Monti's technocrat government, due to step down next year, has pledged to cut back red tape to improve Italy's poor record on attracting foreign investment and modernise networks.

Earlier this year UK gas producer BG Group threatened to shelve plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant in the southern region of Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain all the necessary permits.

"You can't expect a big multinational to halt a project for over 11 years. There's a limit to everything," said BG Italia head Luca Manzella.

Rome intends to streamline the permitting process by creating a single licensing procedure as in other European countries to replace the fragmented system which can involve 2-3 different green lights.

Italy imports more than 90 percent of its energy needs at a cost of more than 60 billion euros, has some of the highest gas and power prices in Europe and is seeking ways to cut energy costs to allow its businesses to compete.

The International Monetary Fund said in a mid-July report that energy market reforms could help expand Italy's gross domestic product by 6 percent.

Assomineraria, Italy's oil and gas producer association, estimates companies have invested 1 billion euros in exploration and production (E&P) in Italy in 10 years. But it adds they would spend three times that if permitting was not so onerous.

"From the time a field is discovered, average permitting times in Italy are over 9 years compared to a mean of 4 years outside Italy, all of which means higher costs," Assomineraria's hydrocarbon division head Pietro Cavanna said.

The government says it is hoping to add a further 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (mtoe) of gas per year (currently 51 million boe/y) and 57 million boe of oil (currently 38 million boe).

"It is quite an ambitious figure as the last estimate of proven oil and gas reserves in Italy doesn't seem to support the feasibility of this target," Nicolo Santori, an energy researcher at Rome's Institute for International Affairs said.

Sticking to the goal would deplete the country's proven and probable gas reserves within a decade, Santori said.

Rome estimates potential domestic oil and gas reserves of around 700 mtoe, Europe's largest outside the Nordic countries. To help tap those resources it is seeking to attract national and international companies to its shores.

State-controlled Eni is by far the biggest producer in Italy, with 186,000 boe per day in 2011 or about 80 percent of overall output. But foreign companies have gained a higher profile - in July France's Total launched the Tempa Rossa field with partner Shell.

DRILLING BLUES

Following the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico, in 2010 Italy introduced a 12-mile restriction in key areas, blocking most offshore drilling and canceling projects worth some 3.5 billion euros. The ban was eased in August with a new law that excludes projects that had already applied for a license in 2010.

Italy-focused Mediterranean Oil & Gas has a host of exploration licenses granted but not awarded.

"The new law means companies will be able to move ahead into an exploration phase, re-energizing Italy's exploration and production sector," Chief Executive Bill Higgs told Reuters.

Controversially, the government said in its new strategy draft it would try to "remodel" offshore limits while keeping standards in line with other EU countries.

Besides doubling national hydrocarbon production, government energy plans - championed by Industry minister Corrado Passera - also include converting Italy into a European gas hub, raising 2020 renewable energy targets, beefing up infrastructure and restructuring the refining sector.

"The plan is just campaigning. Passera does not have the power to see it through since his mandate ends in a few months. He should have proposed it at the beginning of his term," a Milan-based industry source said.