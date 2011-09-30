MILAN, Sept 30 Italy's gas prices for households and small companies will be increased by 5.5 percent and electricity power prices left unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2011, Italian energy regulator AEEG said in a statement on Friday.

Gas prices are rising because of the effect of the continued high oil price as well as the recent increase in Italian value added tax to 21 percent, from 20 percent, the regulator said.

Electricity prices bear a reduced 10 percent VAT, which is unchanged in the government tax changes, it said.

AEEG guarantees power and gas prices for families and small firms that have not opted for a free energy market. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Anthony Barker)