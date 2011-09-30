MILAN, Sept 30 Italy's gas prices for households
and small companies will be increased by 5.5 percent and
electricity power prices left unchanged in the fourth quarter of
2011, Italian energy regulator AEEG said in a statement on
Friday.
Gas prices are rising because of the effect of the continued
high oil price as well as the recent increase in Italian value
added tax to 21 percent, from 20 percent, the regulator said.
Electricity prices bear a reduced 10 percent VAT, which is
unchanged in the government tax changes, it said.
AEEG guarantees power and gas prices for families and small
firms that have not opted for a free energy market.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Anthony Barker)