MILAN, April 14 Claudio Descalzi faces a
delicate balancing act as he takes the helm of Italian oil major
Eni - guaranteeing Italy's gas supply by nurturing
relations with Russia, while exploring new drilling frontiers in
Africa and Asia to boost profit.
The Italian government's choice of Descalzi, a longtime oil
man with more than 30 years experience at the group, gives Eni a
leader who is likely to push forward his predecessor Paolo
Scaroni's efforts to focus the company on its nuts and bolts
business of finding and mining new oil and gas fields.
That could also mean selling down the company's 43 percent
stake in Saipem to get the oil service group's debt
off its balance sheet and raise more cash to invest.
The bald and burly Descalzi is one of the most respected
managers in the so-called E&P, or Exploration and Production,
part of the oil business. Royal Dutch Shell recently
offered Descalzi a job to become the head of their E&P business,
but the Italian government - which owns 30 percent of Eni -
persuaded him to stay with the promise of the Italian company's
top job, according to people familiar with the matter.
Yet the 59-year-old physics graduate will inevitably have to
focus much of his attention on the more geopolitical aspects of
the job.
Recent tensions over Russia's seizure of Crimea have revived
fears over energy supplies across the European continent. Those
concerns loom especially large in Italy, which along with
Germany is the biggest customer for Russian gas.
Italy depends on imports to meet 90 percent of the gas it
needs to heat its homes and fuel its industry. With no developed
nuclear industry, the only alternative to generate power is
expensive subsidised renewable energy.
In 2013 Russia supplied Italy with around half of its gas.
With Libyan production faltering due to civil war and volumes
from Algeria, also a big supplier, dwindling, flows from Russia
are being cranked up even higher. At the same time, Russian
President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe that without urgent
financial aid Ukraine may default on its gas debt and prompt a
supply cutoff.
Prime minister Matteo Renzi recently said Eni was crucial to
Italy's foreign and intelligence policy.
People who have worked with Descalzi say he is a tenacious
manager who can negotiate tough with Moscow if needed.
"He's a fighter, a front man, with a real physical presence.
He won't shy away from confrontation," says a person who has
worked with the manager.
Those are qualities he will have to use in Kashagan, the
giant oil field where Eni was operator in the first phase. The
field has been dogged by damaging delays, prompting some people
to question Eni's ability to manage large complex projects.
AFRICA HAND
Descalzi spent much of his early career in Africa, including
in Libya, Nigeria and Congo. He is married to a Congolese woman.
After taking over as head of Exploration and Production in 2008,
he has commuted between London and Milan, working closely with
Scaroni to position Eni on the more lucrative exploration and
production side of the business. He has streamlined production
processes and strengthened the company's portfolio.
In particular, Descalzi has helped the group to spread its
wings in Africa. Eni is the biggest foreign oil and gas operator
in Africa, traditionally focusing much of its activity in the
north, including war-torn Libya. Descalzi has expanded in
sub-Saharan areas, including Mozambique.
"Mozambique is the jewel in Eni's crown, the group's biggest
ever discovery and Descalzi has had a lot to do with that," said
Mediobanca oil analyst Andrea Scauri.
Still, any new resources from Africa are unlikely to find
their way into Italian households and businesses. That's because
Eni, like others, is channelling gas from new markets to Asia.
For example, as part of a long-term, multi-billion euro gas
deal renegotiation in 2012, Eni agreed to convert half the
pipeline supply it receives from Algerian state-run Sonatrach
into greater numbers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said. Eni now sells gas
initially earmarked for Italy to Asia and splits the profit with
the Algeria firm.
Even if the gas was not diverted in part to Asia, there are
wider concerns that Algeria's future production could be at
risk, posing a problem for Italy and other European countries.
A growing population and artificially low energy prices have
resulted in acute oil and gas shortages and power blackouts
across Egypt, forcing a cut in exports. Analysts say Algeria may
be the next in line. Existing long-term gas supply deals between
Algeria and Eni are due to expire in 2019 and it's unclear how
many will be renewed.
The result, says Claudio Gianotti, head of gas and power
trading group World Energy, is that Italy's energy needs will
undoubtedly be top of the agenda of Eni's new chief. And
"without gas from Algeria and Russia it's impossible for Italy
to meet those needs."
