MILAN Oct 4 Italian oil and gas company Eni was awarded an offshore oil and gas block in North Ganal, Indonesia, in a consortium with France's GDF Suez , Norway's Statoil and Niko Resources , the company said on Tuesday.

Eni will be the operator of the new PSC (Production Sharing Contract), which will be signed by the end of the year, Eni said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose)