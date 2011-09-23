ROME, Sept 23 Italy's biggest oil and gas group
Eni SpA (ENI.MI) will temporarily lay off 400 workers at its
refinery near Venice in response to the economic gloom hitting
the refining sector, trade unions said on Friday after a
meeting with the company's management.
Eni will start the so-called "cassa integrazione" -- a
widely used Italian scheme to keep people on company payrolls
even though they are sent home on reduced pay -- at the end of
October, and it is expected to last for five months,
Filctem-Cgil union said.
"The crisis is real and is unprecedented," Filctem-Cgil
General Secretary Alberto Morselli, who attended the meeting,
said in a statement. "Eni should decide on the investments it
needs to make ... to avoid the risk of not reopening the
refinery."
It was not immediately clear how the series of staggered
layoffs, which will involve almost all workers at the refinery,
will affect production at the 70,000 barrel-per-day plant of
Porto Marghera near Venice.
Eni confirmed that the meeting took place but would not
give any details.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri and Svetlana Kovalyova,
editing by Jim Marshall)