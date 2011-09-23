ROME, Sept 23 Italy's biggest oil and gas group Eni SpA ( ENI.MI ) will temporarily lay off 400 workers at its refinery near Venice in response to the economic gloom hitting the refining sector, trade unions said on Friday after a meeting with the company's management.

Eni will start the so-called "cassa integrazione" -- a widely used Italian scheme to keep people on company payrolls even though they are sent home on reduced pay -- at the end of October, and it is expected to last for five months, Filctem-Cgil union said.

"The crisis is real and is unprecedented," Filctem-Cgil General Secretary Alberto Morselli, who attended the meeting, said in a statement. "Eni should decide on the investments it needs to make ... to avoid the risk of not reopening the refinery."

It was not immediately clear how the series of staggered layoffs, which will involve almost all workers at the refinery, will affect production at the 70,000 barrel-per-day plant of Porto Marghera near Venice.

Eni confirmed that the meeting took place but would not give any details. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri and Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jim Marshall)