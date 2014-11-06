BRUSSELS Nov 6 The European Court of Justice
upheld a decision against Italy over toxic waste treatment on
Thursday, ruling it had failed to act against illegal dumps
dotting the countryside around the southern city of Naples.
The court rejected an Italian government appeal and
confirmed a 2007 ruling that blocked the payment of 46.6 million
euros ($58.3 million) in European Union funds to improve waste
management and treatment in the surrounding Campania region.
The funds made up half of a 93 billion euro programme
co-financed by Italy and the EU that ran between 1999-2008.
The scandal over the illegal dumps of highly toxic waste in
Campania, once one of the most fertile agricultural regions in
Italy, has festered for years despite promises by successive
governments to tackle the problem.
The dumps and waste burn-offs, blamed for abnormal levels of
cancers and other diseases among local residents, have been a
lucrative source of income for the Naples mafia, known as the
Camorra, and for unscrupulous businessmen operating in its
shadow.
The scandal has moved beyond the so-called "fire country" in
Campania as shady operators have sought opportunities in
trafficking waste from around the world.
On Thursday, Miriam Cominelli, a deputy in Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party, requested the
environment ministry to investigate allegations that waste was
being imported illegally into the area around the northern town
of Brescia.
(1 US dollar = 0.7997 euro)
