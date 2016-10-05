BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
MILAN Oct 5 The family holding controlling Italian supermarket chain Esselunga said on Wednesday it would not proceed for now with a sale of the group after the death of its owner last week.
Ninety-year old Bernardo Caprotti, who founded Esselunga in 1957, had in recent months started talks with at least four private equity funds - including Blackstone, BC Partners and CVC Capital Partners - over a possible sale for up to 6 billion euros ($6.72 billion).
In a statement, Supermarkets Italiani said its board had decided not to "proceed, as things stand, with operations related to its unit Esselunga".
Caprotti, who died on Friday, had been exploring a sale partly because he did not want to leave Esselunga to his squabbling children, according to sources close to the matter. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: