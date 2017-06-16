MILAN, June 16 Italy's fourth biggest
supermarket chain Esselunga is not up for sale, its majority
shareholders said in a letter to managers after China's Yida
International Investment Group offered to buy the company.
Esselunga, founded by late entrepreneur Bernardo Caprotti,
is 70 percent owned by Caprotti's second wife Giuliana and their
daughter Marina.
"We wish to clarify that the company is not for sale,"
Giuliana and Marina said in the letter published on an Italian
website, whose content was confirmed to Reuters by two sources
close to the company.
The rest of Esselunga is owned by Caprotti's two children
from his first marriage, Giuseppe and Violetta, who are locked
in a legal dispute with the rest of the family over their
father's estate.
An Italian law firm which said it was acting as legal
adviser to Yida International Investment Group had earlier said
the Chinese firm had submitted an expression of interest for the
whole supermarket chain and the unit that owns its real estate
assets, subject to due diligence.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing
by Francesca Landini)