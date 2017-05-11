MILAN May 11 Italian local utility Estra aims
to list on the Milan bourse in November to raise capital to fund
its participation in upcoming gas tenders, its Chief Executive
said on Thursday.
The Tuscany-based group aims to float up to 49 percent of
its capital but has still not made a final decision on the
structure of the initial public offer, CEO Alessandro Piazzi
told Reuters.
Piazzi added that a market listing was crucial to be "strong
enough" to take part in future gas tenders in markets where the
group already operates as well as in potential new areas.
"If there are M&A opportunities we will go for them," the
chief executive said, adding the group, which last year had
revenues of just over 1 billion euros ($1 billion), was
particularly interested in grids.
Piazza said Estra was keeping an eye on the Italian
distribution assets that Spain's Gas Natural is
expected to sell, but conceded the assets were too big for Estra
to buy on its own.
The group has picked Banca Imi, Unicredit
and BNP Paribas as global coordinators.
