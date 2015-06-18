LUCCA, Italy, June 18 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's government will put forward measures to help
banks offload billions of euros in soured loans in the next few
days, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Thursday.
Italy is continuing talks with the European Commission to
create a "bad bank" with state guarantees that has so far been
blocked by European rules that prohibit state aid, Morando said
at a conference in Tuscany.
Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros of
non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid,
during a three-year economic slump.
