LUCCA, Italy, June 18 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government will put forward a measure to help banks collect on or sell billions of euros in soured loans in the next few days, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Thursday.

Italy is also continuing talks with the European Commission to create a "bad bank", or a financial vehicle with state guarantees to hold most of the non-performing loans, he said at a conference in Tuscany.

European rules that prohibit state aid have so far blocked the creation of the bad bank. Bad loans have become one of Italy's most pressing problems, hindering lending to households and businesses as the economy slowly emerges from recession.

Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros ($215 billion) of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid, during a three-year economic slump.

Morando said the government would introduce legislation at a cabinet meeting to reduce lengthy bankruptcy proceedings to help banks recover collateral more quickly.

The measure would also make bad loans more attractive to possible buyers of distressed debt, easing banks' efforts to clean up their balance sheets.

Another measure the government would like to put forward, but not immediately, would cut the period of tax depreciation on bad debts to one year from five currently, Morando said.

But these two measures are not enough to solve the problem, making a state-guaranteed bad bank a necessity, he said.

"It's not aid if the (state) guarantee is subject to market conditions," Morando said, adding that Italy was emphasising this in talks with the Commission and was sure that the government's solution was "practicable" even to hardliners in the EU executive.

"If things go badly, the guarantee is exercised and taxpayers take on part of the losses. If things go well, the state gets paid out at market rates," he said. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Keith Weir)