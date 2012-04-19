ROME, April 19 Italy's revised budget plans are
consistent with attaining a "sizable" primary surplus and
achieving a balanced budget in the medium term, according to an
internal European Commission document obtained by Reuters.
The assessment comes after Italy delayed a plan to achieve a
balanced budget by 2013 and cut its 2012 economic forecast to
show a 1.2 percent contraction. Rome now expects to achieve a
budget deficit of 0.5 percent in 2013 with a 4.9 percent primary
balance, excluding interest payments.
A "next crucial step" for Italy is the approval of Prime
Minister Mario Monti's labour market reform, which is now in
parliament, and tackling structural weaknesses in order to boost
potential growth, the document said.
"The government's policy response has so far been determined
and wide-ranging. It has to be implemented in full and as a
matter or urgency," the document said.
With national elections next year, a continuation of "sound"
budget policies "beyond 2013" is essential, according to the
commission.
