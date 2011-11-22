BRUSSELS Nov 22 Italy's new prime
minister said on Tuesday his government is committed to a
balanced budget in 2013, but offered no new details on how he
will deliver deep cuts to the country's heavy debt.
Speaking following his first meetings in Brussels since
taking office, Mario Monti said he was determined to win back
investor confidence as Italy's short-term borrowing costs surge
to levels seen as unsustainable.
"We can get to the bottom ... to the heart of structural
reforms in Italy," Monti said, flanked by European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso. "As for the fiscal policy
commitments, I said a moment or two ago that my government would
respect commitments already made on 2013 and that target," he
said.
Monti's new government of technocrats, supported by almost
all Italy's main parties, will focus first on enacting austerity
measures passed by the previous government of Silvio Berlusconi.
These measures aim to balance the budget in 2013 and halt the
rise in Italy's debt pile.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)