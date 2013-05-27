* Closing of procedure seen freeing up 12 bln euros for
Italy
* Money could be used to reduce youth unemployment, tax
property
* OECD's Padoan expects government bond yields to fall
further
* EU tells Italy to make public admin, banking more
efficient
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, May 27 The European Commission will
recommend lifting tight controls on Italy's public spending
imposed in 2009 when Rome breached the European Union's deficit
ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, an EU source
said on Monday.
The decision on ending the so-called excessive deficit
procedure is being closely watched in Italy, which has imposed a
series of painful budget cuts while fighting the longest
recession in its postwar history.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who has pressed the EU to focus
on boosting economic growth as well as controlling public
finances, said exiting the excessive deficit procedure would not
have an immediate impact on public finances but would leave more
room next year.
"The Commission will recommend Italy exits from the
excessive deficit procedure on Wednesday. Then it will be up to
the states to confirm the proposal," said the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
He said the recommendation will be accompanied by a series
of conditions including maintaining the budget deficit below the
EU limit of three percent of gross domestic product, cutting
public debt which is expected to top 130 percent of GDP this
year and reforming the banking sector.
"Closing the procedure has an impact on the 2014 budget, it
doesn't free up resources for this year," he told reporters.
Italian officials have said that closing the procedure and
ending the strict EU monitoring of Italian public spending will
free up resources of up to 12 billion euros ($15.52 billion),
although Regional Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio said the
total may be lower.
"The closing of the procedure alone allows us to boost
spending by between 7 and 10 billion euros, 12 billion euros in
the most optimistic forecast," he told the daily La Stampa
newspaper.
Delrio said the money could be used to reduce Italy's
soaring youth employment and cut a deeply unpopular property
tax, although Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni has refused
to be drawn on possible measures the government may take.
YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
Letta said on Monday the upcoming EU summit in June would
discuss measures to ease tight constraints on public finances,
including removing investment spending from public deficit
calculations.
Successive Italian governments have pressed to have
investment spending removed from deficit calculations but have
encountered stiff resistance from Germany, the EU's largest and
strongest economy.
A spokesman for EU Commissioner Olli Rehn said it would make
proposals on investment spending in the next few weeks.
Pier Carlo Padoan, chief economist at the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, said in an interview with
La Repubblica he expected a further, significant fall in
government bond yields once the EU ends the excessive deficit
procedure.
Italy's borrowing costs have fallen from the crisis levels,
helped by pledges of support from the European Central Bank and
the tide of Japanese money unleashed by Tokyo's expansive fiscal
policies. Yields on 10-year government bonds are currently just
over 4 percent, 268 basis points higher than their more trusted
German equivalents.
According to Italian media reports, the Commission will ask
Italy to continue with "fiscal consolidation at a pace that is
appropriate but compatible with growth" and to keep a primary
surplus. ($1 = 0.7734 euros)