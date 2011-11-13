BRUSSELS Nov 13 The presidents of the
European Commission and the European Council said they were
encouraged by Italy's move towards a government of national
unity, saying it sent a sign of resolve to overcome the
financial crisis.
Commission President Jose-Manuel Barroso and Council
president Herman Van Rompuy said in a joint statement they
welcomed the decision by Italy's president to ask Mario Monti to
form the government.
"We believe that it sends a further encouraging signal,
following the swift adoption of the 2012 Stability Law, of the
Italian authorities' determination to overcome the current
crisis," the two said in a statement.
The Commission would continue to monitor the implementation
of measures taken by Italy to foster growth and employment, as
agreed at a meeting of EU leaders on Oct. 26, the statement
said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)