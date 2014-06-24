ROME, June 24 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi called on Tuesday for a change of course in Europe, saying
that austerity policies on their own could not guarantee
stability in the face of rising unemployment and economic
stagnation.
Speaking in parliament ahead of this week's European Union
summit, Renzi said Italy was not asking for a relaxation of EU
budget rules but wanted them to be more flexibly applied in
exchange for commitment to a package of domestic structural
reforms which Italy would achieve by 2017.
"The treaty obliges us to look at growth and stability as
elements which go together. There can be no stability possible
if there is no growth in Europe and economic policies of recent
years have failed because of this," he said.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Alessandra Galloni)