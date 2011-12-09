BRUSSELS Dec 9 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday it was too early to assess the results achieved at the EU summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, but he did not see it as a failure.

Asked at a news conference if the summit had saved the euro, he replied cautiously: "This is something I don't know. I don't think you know. I think no-one will know for a few days."

He added that "it does not seem to me a failure."

Monti said he regretted that Britain would play a reduced role in Europe, having refused to join a commitment to re-write EU treaties in the next few months.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)