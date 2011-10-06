ROME Oct 6 Italy suffers from a confused and conflicted economic policy that is undermining its ability to face the euro zone debt crisis, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Thursday.

Daniele Franco, head of one of the bank's research departments, also said in a speech that Italy's political leaders do not appear to be united behind the economic reforms needed to solve the country's problems.

Italian government bond spreads against German bunds remained very high because the country's economy was seen as stagnant, he said in his speech to the country's banking association ABI. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Barry Moody)