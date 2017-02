ROME May 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he believed Greece would remain in the euro zone, but it was impossible to say so with certainty.

"Anything can happen, but I think the most probable outcome is the one which is most positive for Greece and for all of us," Monti said in an interview on a television talk show, when asked if he believed Greece would to stay in the currency bloc. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)