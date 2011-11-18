ROME Nov 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti took a cautious stance on creating a bond issued jointly
by the euro zone, saying on Friday he had supported the idea as
an economist but wanted to speak to European partners before
taking an official position.
"It seems appropriate, before forming an idea, not as an
economist but as prime minister and finance minister of the
Italian Republic, it seems important on all these issues, to
have had an informal, frank and in-depth occasion with the
leaders of France and Germany as well as the European
authorities before definitively fixing my ideas," he told
reporters.
Monti meets European Commissioner Jose Manuel Barroso and
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Tuesday before
seeing French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on Thursday.
He did not answer a question about whether the European
Central Bank should become a lender of last resort for euro zone
countries but in answer to another question said he saw no need
to change the current ordering of the ECB's role.
