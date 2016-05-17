LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Italy's short and medium-term
stability will be at risk later this year if the peripheral
eurozone nation fails to push through constitutional reform
aimed at simplifying policy making, market participants said.
Political risk in Italy has not been on the market's agenda
in recent times, but this could change in the lead up to a
crucial October referendum on reducing the size and influence of
the Senate, analysts at Deutsche Bank have said.
The referendum is the latest addition to a potent cocktail
of political risks that have been a dominating feature of
Europe's landscape in recent months.
A failure to vote through the reforms would bring the
government's position into question and compromise Italy's
ability to put reforms in place for the foreseeable future.
"Growth would likely remain unsatisfactory and the country
would become vulnerable to shocks above all when the ECB QE
programme terminates," the Deutsche analysts said in a note.
"Hence, the Senate reform is essential for the short-term
and the medium-term stability of Italy."
Political risk in Italy has largely not been reflected in
its bond curve in recent times.
Despite a spate of headlines in January over the excessive
bad loans permeating through the country's banking system, the
Italian sovereign was able to print a 9bn 30-year bond in early
February, its largest ever syndicated issue.
After a brief spike in yields, Italy 2% Dec 2025s settled
from February onwards, helped by the European Central Bank's
easing, and were bid at 1.47% on Tuesday, in 9bp from the start
of the year.
Political issues elsewhere in the region - particularly in
Spain, where there has been no government since the December
elections - meant Italy was in the "unusual position of being
the stable member of peripheral Europe", as one banker put it.
Therefore if perception of political risk worsens, there
could be consequences for the Italian government curve.
"It's a risk event that I think people will pay attention to
closer to the time," said Andrew Mulliner, a fixed-income
portfolio manager at fund manager Henderson. "It's important
because it means [Italian prime minister] Renzi has the power to
push through reforms."
"It's all going to be tied to the Brexit referendum and what
impact that will have on euroscepticism across Europe and on
voting intentions - I expect volatility to rise in coming months
depending on events," he said.
Opinion polls at the start of the year suggested that the
Senate reform was popular, but increasingly the referendum has
become associated with prime minister Renzi and his Partito
Democratico (PD) party, which has decreased in popularity in
recent times.
Italy came out of a three-year recession in the first
quarter of this year, but the Deutsche Bank analysts expect the
country to grow 1.1% in 2015 and in 2016, below the euro area
average.
Institutional reforms are as important as growth-enhancing
policies for continued improvement in the Italian economy, the
analysts said.
