ROME Nov 9 Two factions in Italy's ruling
centre-right coalition came out on Wednesday in opposition to
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's call for new elections,
adding to growing signs of disunity in the collapsing
government.
"Going to the vote now would mean making the country more
unstable and less credible," said Gianfranco Micciche, head of
Grande Sud, a movement within the PDL which has hitherto
supported Berlusconi.
"A frenetic and very tense election campaign would certainly
not help Italy to recover," he said in a statement.
A second faction, around former Industry Minister Claudio
Scajola, issued a similar statement.
Berlusconi, who has announced that he will resign once a new
Financial Stability Law is passed in parliament, said on Tuesday
that he saw no alternative to new elections.
(Writing by James Mackenzie)