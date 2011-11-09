ROME Nov 9 Two factions in Italy's ruling centre-right coalition came out on Wednesday in opposition to Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's call for new elections, adding to growing signs of disunity in the collapsing government.

"Going to the vote now would mean making the country more unstable and less credible," said Gianfranco Micciche, head of Grande Sud, a movement within the PDL which has hitherto supported Berlusconi.

"A frenetic and very tense election campaign would certainly not help Italy to recover," he said in a statement.

A second faction, around former Industry Minister Claudio Scajola, issued a similar statement.

Berlusconi, who has announced that he will resign once a new Financial Stability Law is passed in parliament, said on Tuesday that he saw no alternative to new elections. (Writing by James Mackenzie)