POLITICS

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Eurofi Financial Forum on "Relaunching growth in the current EU economic and regulatory environment" starts (1200 GMT); ends on Sept. 12. Expected attendees include ECB board member Peter Praet, European Commission ECFIN Director General Marco Buti, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, European Commission Director for Financial Stability Economic and Financial Affairs John Berrigan, Bank of Italy representative Luigi Federico Signorini, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that the country's economic growth would be about "zero" this year, a sign the euro zone's third-biggest economy is struggling to climb out of its third recession in six years.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.25 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (367 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT

The company said on Wednesday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was to step down as chairman of Ferrari on October 13 and would be replaced by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers received from "several players" interested in the railway units of the group.

IPO

Italy's Intercos has filed a request to list on Milan's stock exchange, the make-up company founded in 1972 said on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Vivendi is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Spain's Telefonica is not interested in joining Brazil's Oi in its bid to buy Tim Participacoes SA , Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

The Italian phone group is in talks to bring U.S. streaming video services company Netflix to Italy, La Stampa said.

* UNICREDIT

The lender could enter exclusive talks with one of three pretenders for a stake in its Pioneer asset management unit on Monday or a few days thereafter, Il Messaggero said. UniCredit is prepared to sell up to 50 percent. The offers have been raised, it said.

Lone Star is offering more money to buy the bad-loan management platform of UniCredit, compared with the offer put forward by a consortium comprising Prelios and Fortress Investment Group, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The lender has put on sale both the platform and a bad-loan portfolio of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) and is expected to take a decision on the buyer by mid-October.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

French insurance group Axa will not enter an existing shareholder pact within the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Chairman Henri de Castries.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

The lender, whose trading was suspended when it was put under special administration by the Bank of Italy last year, is expected to return to the bourse by early next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

