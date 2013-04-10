The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani met his centre-right rival Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to discuss the election for the next president of the Republic, offering hope of a breakthrough in the deadlock left by elections in February.

DEBT AUCTION

The Italian treasury offers on Wednesday 8 billion euros of one-year bills and 3 billion euros of three-month bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ITALY DEBT

Italy's caretaker government meets on Italy's long-term economic and fiscal plan.

The government could publish an estimate for the public debt to rise to 130 percent of gross domestic product this year from 127 percent in 2012, reflecting the impact of the payment of state debts to private companies.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telco, the holding company that owns more than one fifth of Telecom Italia, said on Tuesday it has had no contacts with Hutchison Whampoa over possible integration between Telecom Italia and the Hong Kong-based group.

The holding company of the Italian telecoms group also denied any contacts on the issue with Telecom Italia.

* Telco shareholders meet on Wednesday, Italian media said, ahead of a Telecom Italia board meeting on Thursday due to discuss Hutchison.

* Italian investor Marco Fossati, who owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia, has had no contacts with Hutchison Whampoa over a possible tie-up between the two groups, according to a newspaper interview.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board of RCS will meet on April 14 to approve final results for last year, the Italian publisher said on Tuesday.

* Italmobiliare is considering joining a capital increase at RCS with half of its holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Pirelli , Fondiaria-SAI and Mittel are also inclined to back the cash call, the newspaper reported.

FIAT

Fiat SpA's loss-making European operations will be further weakened by the region's drawn-out auto slump, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne warned on Tuesday, adding that the Italian carmaker may need to raise capital after it completes a planned buyout of Chrysler.

Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 9,300 model year 2013 Ram 1500 pickup trucks made in December and January that may have parking brakes that might not perform well enough, the company said on Tuesday.

