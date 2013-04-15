The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY POLITICS

Italy's four-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday he would stand to lead the country for a fifth time if a snap vote is called after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani again rejected forming a government with his rival.

A panel of "wise men" named by Italy's president proposed a package of political and economic reforms on Friday, but there was little sign they would bridge the gap between feuding parties caught in deadlock since elections in February.

The European Union's six biggest countries - Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Spain and Poland - agreed on Friday to cooperate in the fight against tax havens, piling pressure on Austria to follow Luxembourg in ending bank secrecy.

Gianroberto Casaleggio, representative of 'Movimento 5 Stelle' party meets small-sized entrepreneurs in Turin.

ITALY DEBT

Treasury starts sale of fourth 'BTP Italia', retail inflation-linked bonds to be closed between April 16 and April 18. The issue aimed at retail investors will carry a guaranteed minimum annual coupon rate of 2.25 percent, the Treasury said on Friday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The group holds conference call on 2012 results and 2013-2015 development plan.

The board of Italy's loss-making RCS MediaGroup approved on Sunday the broad terms of a capital increase and a debt refinancing plan needed for its turnaround plan.

TELECOM ITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO

An integration between Telecom Italia and 3 Italia "is an option to consider with attention and interest," Enrico Cucchiani, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo told Il Sole 24 Ore.

"It is positive that there are international investors interested in investing in our country. Having said that, a valuation of the case will be possible when its content will be known," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Sunday.

Intesa Sanpaolo is a shareholder in Telco, the holding which owns 22.4 percent in Telecom Italia.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini, taking over larger rival Impregilo, expects the merged group to double revenues over the next three years helped by expansion in the Americas and Australia, its head said in a newspaper interview.

Salini raised its stake in larger rival Impregilo to 86.5 percent on the last day of its takeover bid.

ENI

Eni has been awarded a new exploration Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") covering an area of 662 sqkm adjacent to the offshore Kitan field, in the Timor Sea, the company said on Saturday.

IMMSI, AIR FRANCE-KLM

Gabriele Del Torchio, chief executive of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, is the front-runner to take on the driver's seat at loss-making airline Alitalia, Italian newspapers reported on Saturday.

MERIDIANA FLY

Meridiana Spa starts voluntary takeover bid on Meridiana Fly remaining shares ahead of delisting; ends on May 10.

PIAGGIO, ACEA

The companies hold their annual general meetings.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................