ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italy's divided parliament begins voting for a new state president on Thursday, with former Senate Speaker Franco Marini the main candidate in a ballot that will severely strain the unity of the centre-left alliance led by Pier Luigi Bersani.

Parliament starts voting at 0800 GMT.

ITALY ECONOMY

Indicators suggest Italy's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2013 at a slower rate than in previous quarters, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, NOMURA

Italian prosecutors took steps in Germany and Britain on Wednesday to carry out the seizure of up to 1.95 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of assets from Japan's Nomura, which they say is needed to halt further losses from Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

The publisher holds its annual general meeting, and releases its first quarter results.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini re-opens takeover offer on Impregilo shares; ends on April 24.

TELECOM ITALIA

* The group is in favour of letting Hutchison Whampoa buy no more than 10 percent of a combined group, La Stampa reported citing a Bloomberg report and following a similar story in La Repubblica on April 6.

A succession of retail investors criticised Telecom Italia at its annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, and some bigger shareholders unhappy with its performance also voted against an executive pay package.

* ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker aims to cut the number of factories in Italy to 8 from 17, it said on Wednesday.

CAR MARKET

PSA Peugeot Citroen and Toyota led European car sales 10.3 percent lower in March, as an unrelenting market contraction spreads to the region's more prosperous north, unnerving automakers. Fiat said its European sales fell 1.2 percent, outperforming the market.

