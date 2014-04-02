UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
POLITICS
Italy can get its unemployment below 10 percent in the medium term with signs of improvement beginning to show through in the economy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday, after the jobless rate hit its highest level since at least 1977.
ECONOMY
Italy posted a state sector deficit of 18.4 billion euros in March compared with a deficit of 22 billion euros in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES * BANKS
The ECB, via national regulators, is open to discuss with banks on a one-to-one basis issues such as the valuation of real estate collateral and loan classification, as it scrutinises banking assets in a Europe-wide health check, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.
The paper said the move follows a meeting with chief risk officers of banks under review held on March 26 where Finnish, German and Italian banks in particular made their voices heard.
FIAT
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 4.96 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 139,337 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.
PRADA
Board meeting on full-year results; followed by analyst and investor presentation (0900 GMT).
PIAGGIO
Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it had revised its outlook on the Italian scooter maker to negative from stable, citing weaker credit ratios and shaky market conditions, but affirmed its long-term corporate rating on the firm at 'BB-'.
BANCO DESIO, POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Banco Desio said it had reached an agreement to subscribe a reserved 139.75 million euro capital increase in Popolare di Spoleto that would give it a stake of between 66.8 percent and 72.2 percent in the Spoleto bank. The capital increase is expected to be carried out in July.
TELECOM ITALIA
Proxy adviser ISS said on Tuesday it recommended investors in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI vote for the slate of board member candidates proposed by Italian asset management association Assogestioni at the shareholder meeting on April 16.
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
EDISON
Savings shareholders' meeting (1330 GMT).
KINEXIA
Board meeting on FY results.
IPO
The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered two days after it started, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
