POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he will consider new measures to stimulate growth in the coming weeks after his government passed its three-year financial and economic planning document.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis meets representatives of employers' association Confindustria and trade unions, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco.

BAD BANK

The government's idea of setting up a vehicle backed by public guarantees to buy non-performing loans from Italian lenders is still on the table, Economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday when asked about talks on the matter under way with the EU that has concerns about such a move constituting state aid. Padoan said there were a series of ideas on the table.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industrial output data (0800 GMT).

TREASURY

The Treasury offers up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds including a new three-year BTP bond maturing May 15, 2018 for 3.0-3.5 billion euros. The other two bonds on sale mature in 2022 and 2030.

The Treasury starts a new offer of an 8-year 'BTP Italia' retail bond. The offer reserved to retail investors ends on April 15. The bond will be offered to institutional investors on April 16.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian lender said on Friday it had overstepped regulatory limits with regards to its financial exposure to Japanese bank Nomura, in a surprise disclosure that could raise questions about whether its plans to raise capital and seek a buyer are on track.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The group is ready to list 40 percent of its TV mast unit Inwit by June, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Telecom would then create a vehicle for its holding in the unit and when the 40 percent stake was listed it could sell a minority stake in the vehicle to a third party, possibly an infrastructure or sovereign wealth fund, the paper said.

The government, which met Telecom Italia management on Friday to discuss ultra-broadband projects, is considering bringing other operators on board to help build out a network, incuding utility Enel, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

POPOLARI BANKS

Italy's biggest cooperative banks are bracing for a wave of mergers following a government reform that forces them to convert into joint stock companies within 18 months.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano is ready to start looking at possible tie-ups and would like to seal a merger before its planned conversion into joint-stock company in the next 18 months, the chief executive of the Italian cooperative bank said.

BANCO POPOLARE, UBI, POPOLARE MILANO

A tie-up between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano is not impossible but is not easy to achieve, Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti said on Saturday. He also said that a merger with UBI could not be ruled out but that there were no talks between the two banks.

Italy's cooperative, or "popolari", banks are all talking to one another about possible tie-ups in the sector but are also talking to insurers, the Banco Popolare CEO said on Saturday.

Banco Popolare is talking with other Italian cooperative banks on possible tie-ups, the lender's chairman said on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

A merger is "the most logical" option for cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after it turns into a joint-stock company later this year, Chairman Gianni Zonin said on Saturday, adding he hoped rival Veneto Banca would "accept this invitation."

Zonin said Popolare di Vicenza was looking to launch in May a platform that should help its shareholders negotiate shares in the unlisted lender, before considering a stock market listing if the attempt failed.

The chief executive of Popolare di Vicenza said on Saturday a capital increase is "almost inevitable" as the unlisted cooperative bank converts into a joint-stock company as part of a sector shake-up triggered by a government reform.

The bank has invited the Cariverona banking foundation to invest in its equity, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The mid-sized Italian cooperative lender said on Friday it had increased to 10 from 2 the number of proxy votes a shareholder could represent at meetings starting from the next general assembly on March 18.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The CEO reiterated in an interview in La Stampa on Saturday the bank was not interested in tie-ups with popolari banks or foreign commercial banks, adding it was also not interested in any big merger deal. He confirmed acquisitions in private banking and asset management were possible. He said the bank would lend around 37 billion euros this year.

UNICREDIT

Offer to buy back seven subordinated bonds starts. Ends on April 30.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers has softened a key ownership term of its planned 1.2 billion euro offer to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way in a step that could help overcome political opposition to a deal.

ENEL

The utility's CEO said on Saturday he was satisfied with the number and quality of offers for the group's 66 percent stake in power company Slovenske Elektrarne. He said the Czech group Cez had the resources and skills necessary to buy it but added it was not the only one to do so. Binding offers are due by May 9.

TERNA

CEO Matteo Fante said on Saturday the energy watchdog would set a price for the regulated asset base (RAB) of transmission line assets owned by the Italian railway that Terna is mulling buying by summer. The RAB price will form a basis for talks between Terna and the railways.

Fante also said the company would watch to see what happened in Greece after the Finance minister recently said Greece was committed to restarting state asset sales. Terna had been in the running for transmission assets that were on the block before being removed when the Tsipras government first came to power.

SNAM

The CEO of the gas grid company said on Saturday the group might be interested in taking a stake in the TAP gas pipeline that will bring Azeri gas to Italy but only after long-term gas supply contracts had been worked out. He said Snam was not considering any such move at the moment.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Urbano Cairo, who controls Cairo Communication and who owns 4.6 percent of RCS, told La Repubblica on Saturday the only way to save RCS was to cut costs, adding a 20 percent cut was doable. He said selling assets like RCS Libri was not a good idea to reduce debt.

* DE LONGHI

Fabio De Longhi, chief executive of the small appliance maker, told Affari&Finanza revenues were expected to post annual growth of between 5 and 10 percent "for a long period ahead of us."

* INSURERS

Salvatore Rossi, the head of Italy's insurance regulator IVASS, told Affari&Finanza on Monday that he was confident domestic insurers could prove "solid and well-capitalised" even as the sector adopted tougher Solvency II rules in 2016.

He added industry-wide stress tests last year had not raised any alarms about Italian insurers.

